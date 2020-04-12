Social Send (SEND) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $145,382.86 and $19.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

