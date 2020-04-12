Software AG (ETR:SOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Software AG (ETR:SOW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.53 ($38.99).

SOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Software alerts:

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €28.28 ($32.88) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.48. Software has a fifty-two week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a fifty-two week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.