Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sogou by 153.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sogou by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SOGO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.79 million. Sogou had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sogou
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.