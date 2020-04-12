Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Sogou alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sogou by 153.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sogou during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sogou by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.79 million. Sogou had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.