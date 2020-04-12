SolarCoin Hits Market Cap of $924,973.88 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $924,973.88 and approximately $801.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 50.6% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,968,144 coins and its circulating supply is 57,393,039 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

