SolarCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $878,846.32 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $878,846.32 and $621.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00601841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 260.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,968,578 coins and its circulating supply is 57,393,473 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

