Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $2,928,661.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,349,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.