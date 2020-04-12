SONO (SONO) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $2,924.31 and approximately $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONO has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00061457 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.01077933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00274504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00172883 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056936 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.