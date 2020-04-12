SounDAC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $57,438.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, SounDAC has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $51,010.76 and approximately $57,438.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

