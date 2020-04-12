Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $36.47. 10,337,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,696,776. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.