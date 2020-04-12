SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $739,571.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $739,571.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

