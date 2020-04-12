SpaceChain Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $858,241.51 and approximately $193.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

