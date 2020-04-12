Sparkpoint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,955.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $116,173.33 and $30,955.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.02708188 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00203931 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,499,990,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,191,393,553 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.