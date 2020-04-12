SparksPay Market Cap Hits $5,653.78 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $5,653.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

