Spectrecoin Price Tops $0.0839 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00001247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $10,894.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005821 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.02381646 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008275 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.