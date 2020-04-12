Spectrecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,227.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $9,227.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005865 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.02436633 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008208 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000303 BTC.

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

