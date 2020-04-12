Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Stock Position Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,388 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

