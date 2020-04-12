Spectrum (SPT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,965.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,394.75 and approximately $6,965.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00606674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

