SpeedCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $2,573.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Coin Profile

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpeedCash

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

