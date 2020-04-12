Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $61,516.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02784734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00206510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,605 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

