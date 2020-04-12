Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.
