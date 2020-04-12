Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Cap of $530,805.69

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $530,805.69 and approximately $746.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00058601 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.96 or 1.00407243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

