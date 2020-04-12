Spiking Hits 24-Hour Volume of $334,241.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Spiking has a total market cap of $432,728.34 and $334,241.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. During the last week, Spiking has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

