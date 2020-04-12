SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $202,791.59 and approximately $350.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $33.94, $5.60 and $18.94. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00060899 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.01082130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00274962 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00175260 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00056296 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $5.60, $32.15, $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43, $18.94, $10.39 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

