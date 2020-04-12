SportyCo (SPF) Price Tops $0.0011

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and OKEx. SportyCo has a market cap of $58,786.56 and approximately $15.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.02723680 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 87.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00207622 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

