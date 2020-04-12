SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.43. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.