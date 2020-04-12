STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,942,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 34,641 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Stephens lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $33.70 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 106,604 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $4,498,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,662.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 2,813 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $75,472.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,075.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

