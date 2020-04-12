StableUSD (USDS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120,144.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $120,144.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00013859 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,015,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,806 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

