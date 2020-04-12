Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 869.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 371,481 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 300,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $27.26. 1,608,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,441. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.