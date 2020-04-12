Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 143.33 ($1.89).

Separately, HSBC cut Stagecoach Group to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

SGC traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 86.80 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.50.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

