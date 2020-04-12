Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.03 or 0.04698273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037015 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 696,779,217 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

