Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $73.88. 19,769,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,678,454. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.