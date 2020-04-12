State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,490 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

