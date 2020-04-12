State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 4,640 Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Mantech International worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

MANT stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International Corp has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

