State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,960 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.36. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

