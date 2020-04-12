State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 9,316 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

BEN opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.