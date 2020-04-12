State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Itron worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Itron by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

