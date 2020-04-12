State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 29,365 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after purchasing an additional 303,714 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

