State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

