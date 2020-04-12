State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,328 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Godaddy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Godaddy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Godaddy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530,100 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock worth $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Godaddy stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

