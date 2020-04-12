State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $48,493,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Proto Labs from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

