State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.91 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Integer worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.15. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

