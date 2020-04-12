State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.99 Million Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of HMS worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.32.

HMS stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

