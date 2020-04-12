State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.15 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $193.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.