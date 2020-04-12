State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,357,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,856,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,508,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,957,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after buying an additional 155,809 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day moving average is $150.83. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

