State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,571.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.20 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

