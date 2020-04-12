State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 403 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $50,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.82.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $325.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.14 and its 200-day moving average is $345.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

