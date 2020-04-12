State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,199 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PVH worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 406,182 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after purchasing an additional 162,467 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.99. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

