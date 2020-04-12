State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 6,380 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 744,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,841,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

