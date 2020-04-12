State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,071 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 68,999 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

