State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 8,080 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

